Somalia: Six Hurt As IED Blast Hits a Teashop in Qoryoley District

A witness says 6 civilians were wounded, some critically after a bomb has ripped through a small, busy tea-shop in Qoryoley district in Lower Shabelle region on Friday morning.

The witnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity said the explosion has resulted from an improvised explosive device planted inside the cafe, and was triggered by a remote control.

The Death toll expected to rise as some the wounded are reported to be in critical condition, according to the medics in the town who are coping with the hospitalized victims.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the tragic incident at the cafe in Qoryoley, a city that has been beset by sporadic raids by Al-shabab since it fell to SNA and AMSOM in 2014.