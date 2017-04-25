21 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: New Cholera Cases in El Gedaref, Eastern Sudan

El Gireisha / El Gallabat — Five new cases of cholera were registered in parts of El Gedaref state in eastern Sudan on Wednesday and Thursday.

A source in the hospital in El Gireisha locality told Radio Dabanga that the isolation centre of Shueib area received four new cholera patients on Wednesday. Fifteen patients who entered the ward earlier this week have been discharged after their recovery.

On Thursday, El Mahala isolation ward in Eastern El Gallabat also received a patient from El Zureiga. The ward registered 20 new cases during the previous weekend.

Recently almost all reports about cholera come from El Gedaref state. Reports about the spread of "watery diarrhoea" in various parts of Sudan, as the Health Ministry has called it, increased during the last quarter of 2016. At least 17 people died of the disease in Blue Nile state in September and cases were reported in Kassala and River Nile states in northern Sudan in the same month.

