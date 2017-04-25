NAMIBIA's triple world champion Julius Indongo visited State House on Monday where he received a warm welcome from President Hage Geingob.

A beaming Indongo displayed his three world title belts (WBA, IBF and IBO) to Geingob, who said he had no doubt about the outcome of the fight.

"I was watching the fight on TV and saw when Burns entered the hall there was a lot of excitement and cheering amongst the fans, but when Indongo entered there was nothing. I wondered if he was scared, but from the word go I was sure he would win," he said.

"He (Burns) was surprised by your aggressiveness, and at the end everyone knew you had won the fight, including your opponent. We must give him credit, because he admitted that the best man won. So now the best man is here and we welcome him to State House," he added.

Geingob posed for photos with Indongo and other dignitaries including Minister of Sport Jerry Ekandjo and the Mayor of Windhoek Muesee Kazapua, before he was whisked away to attend to other matters.

At a press conference afterwards, Indongo's promoter Nestor Tobias said they had received a lot of offers, but would take their time before deciding on Indongo's next opponent.

"Each organization has got a mandatory challenger and they give the champion 120 days before he has to defend his title. Indongo is now a unified champion, he's got three titles and all three of those organizations must follow the same rules," he said.

"We are now negotiating with all three organizations, but also with Terence Crawford's camp to see if we can put on a unification fight against him.

But we won't rush, we've got three months' time and now it's time to celebrate," he added.

Shortly after Indongo's victory against Burns the IBF quashed talk of a unification fight against Crawford, saying that Indongo had to defend his title against their mandatory challenger Sergey Lipinets of Russia. Tobias, however, said they would not be rushed into a quick decision.

"We won't rush Indongo now. I've heard the talk from the IBF that Indongo must defend his title against Lipinets, but we are not worried about the pressure because Indongo's got the three titles now."

"We have to make the right choice and it's also about putting Namibia on the map. We will work with our partners in the UK and then we will make an announcement," he said.

Tobias also announced that they had teamed up with Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn, who was Burns' promoter, with the view of getting the best deal for Indongo.

"It's not the first time that I've partnered with international promoters. I have worked with the likes of Don King before and Eddie Hearns is one of the top promoters in the world. This is only a once-off relationship, but we decided to work together to create a great career for Julius Indongo."

"People are talking about Las Vegas and everyone wants to fight there. It's all about the TV rights and you must be connected with promoters who have the big TV rights. Hearns is well connected with Sky Sports in the UK and Showtime in the United States and without those connections we will struggle to get this opportunity," he added.

Mayor Kazapua said the Windhoek City Council would still hold a meeting to decide whether they would honor Indongo.

"We are very proud of him, it's a big achievement for Namibia, but also for Windhoek. I can't say if he deserves to have a street named after him, I will first have to consult with my council leaders, but we will see what we can do," he said.