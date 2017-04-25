ECONET Media has signed a multi-territory broadcast agreement with TURNER which includes some of its most acclaimed kids and news channels.

The company says the agreement is significant as it adds some of the world's most loved broadcast brands to Kwesé TV's diverse content offering which is premised on delivering premium programming for the whole family.

The deal will see the African broadcaster debut news channel CNN International and adds the much-loved Cartoon Network and Boomerang channels to its kids and family oriented programming portfolio starting May 3rd.

President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Econet Media, Joseph Hundah said; "We are a relatively new broadcaster with ambitions to become one of Africa's leading networks.

"Our objective is to give more viewers in Africa access to the best in international and local content. This agreement with a global leader like TURNER strengthens our proposition and takes us closer to achieving our goal.

"TURNER's superior content offering will appeal to our diverse audiences across the continent."

SVP Southern Europe & Africa of TURNER, Jaime ONDARZA adds; "Partnering with Kwesé reflects our commitment to expand our presence and our consumer base across the African continent.

"With this new step in the development of TURNER in Africa, we bring our content to more fans and audiences, across more screens."

CNN International is well-respected for its in-depth analysis of global news which keep its viewers up-to-date on events shaping the world.

Commenting on the addition of CNN International Hundah went on to say; "Our aim is to be the number one source for the local and global news in Africa.

"Ensuring that our audiences are kept up-to-date with information that is relevant to them in a fast-paced and constantly changing global context is critical to us.

"In addition to its up-to-the minute coverage of global issues, CNN International's comprehensive coverage of issues affecting the continent makes it a perfect fit for us.

"In particular, it's excellent coverage showcased on programmes like African Voices, Inside Africa, Africa View and CNN Marketplace Africa will appeal to our viewers."

Cartoon Network and Boomerang are home to some of the best-loved characters offering a unique mix of edutainment programming that will delight kids and families across the continent.

Kwesé's multi-platform offering means that CNN International, Cartoon Network and Boomerang will be available via satellite television and on Kwesé's mobile app.