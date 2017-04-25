Zimbabwe: Popular Zindoga Bar Auctioned

ZINDOGA Bottle Store, a popular outdoor hangout in Waterfalls, Harare has gone under the hammer through a public auction as the owners failed to settle an undisclosed loan they owe Agribank.

The auction was held last week at the Raylton Sports Club through Marias Valuation and Estate and, according to a notice by the auctioneers, the sale of the Zindoga premises was part of 17 other immovable properties whose owners owe the bank millions of dollars in unserviced loans.

Located across the church of popular pastor Walter Magaya, Zindoga was frequented by hundreds of beer lovers and others who prefer its vast outdoor facilities, which include braai, car washing and outdoor entertainment, which at one time drew popular radio and club DJs.

During lunch, the place was also usually packed with workers and business executives because of the traditional meals served there.

Three years ago, the Zindoga family took Magaya to court to stop him using the name Zindoga when advertising his services, a move which the preacher complied with.

The country's worsening economic situation has seen a high number of companies and high profile individuals including ministers having their properties auctioned by the banks after failing to settle their debts.