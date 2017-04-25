Uganda: Makerere Suspends Procurement Officers Over Fraud

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Prof John Ddumba-Ssentamu has suspended two more senior university officials for flouting procurement procedures.

Levi Tushabe, the head of procurement and disposal unit and the procurement officer, Francis Ninyenda were asked to vacate their respective offices with immediate effect on April 21. Their suspension is linked to the selection of service providers during the 69th graduation ceremonies held this year on February 21-24.

In March, the then acting vice chancellor, Associate Prof Okello Ogwang also suspended Margaret Etuusa, the deputy Academic Registrar in charge of Ceremonies, Certificates and Publications Division over the same matter.

It is alleged that Etuusa fraudlently contracted Exxon Contractors Limited to provide phone custody services to graduands and their parents. According to Prof Ogwang, preliminary investigations had shown that Etuusa had been at the center of the controversy of purported fleecing of money from unsuspecting members of the public, and attempting to paint the good image of Makerere University "black".

In an email communication to staff seen by URN, Charles Barugahare, the university secretary, says following Etuusa's suspension the vice chancellor instituted an investigation committee over the same matter.

According to Barugahare, the committee whose terms of reference were to review compliance with PPDA provisions in the award of contracts during the graduation, identify the persons responsible for flouting PPDA provisions, verify and establish any financial or any other loss caused and make appropriate recommendations to the Appointments Board concluded its report implicating the affected officers.

"The investigations committee completed its work and submitted the report to the Appointments Board on Friday April 21, 2017. Given the findings of the Investigations Committee, the Vice Chancellor invoked Section 63(1) of the Employment Act to suspend the officers with immediate effect," Barugahare said.

Adding that; "I am reorganizing the Procurement and Disposal Unit team including transfers to ensure procurement and disposal functions continue normally. The appointments board shall commence disciplinary proceedings and I will keep you updated on these matters."

Section 63 of the 2006 Employment Act states that whenever an employer is conducting an inquiry which he or she has reason to believe may reveal a cause of for dismissal of an employee, the employer may suspend the employee with half pay.

URN