Sudan: Mother, Child Die As Militiamen Raid Five Darfur Villages

East Jebel Marra — A woman and her five-year-old son have died and three more people wounded when militiamen raided five villages in East Jebel Marra on Thursday.

Callers told Radio Dabanga that armed militiamen, riding camels and horses descended on the villages of Jasu, Hai Mudraj, Hillet Sheikh Adu, Hillet Liba and Hillet Adam Abdelmajid, north of Mershing locality which is in South Darfur.

A woman and her 5-year-old son were killed by the attackers. Sheikh Adam Abdelmajid, the village leader of the settlement named after him, and his wife and 7-year-old son Iskander sustained injuries.

Witnesses said the attackers stripped all five villages of money, property and livestock.