21 April 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Man Dies of Injuries By West Darfur Police

El Geneina / Sirba — A man died in the hospital in the capital of West Darfur after being beaten by police officers in El Banjadid in Sirba on Thursday.

Police arrested Yahya Suleiman immediately after he attended a meeting between the authorities of Sirba locality and the native administration last Sunday. Suleiman had objected to the decision of the native administration to collect a large amount of money from all villages in the locality, for the financial support of the ruling National Congress Party (NCP).

The native administration has ordered to collect SDG4 million ($594,813) in total from each village, a source clarified to Radio Dabanga.

The coordinator of the camps for displaced people in Sirba told Radio Dabanga that the arrested Suleiman was beaten by police officers. His health soon deteriorated and after he was transferred to El Geneina hospital Suleiman succumbed to his injuries on Thursday. Suleiman worked as an official in Sirba.

