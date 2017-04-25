25 April 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Plem Construction Vows to End Bumpy Ride, Fix Roads

Plem Construction Company has said it taking action to fix, patch and reconstruct roads that have developed potholes, drifts and cracks in northern city of Mzuzu and also rectify problem in Lilongwe' Area 24 upgraded roads.

The road firm said it will not tolerate poor work, saying there should be value for public funds paid to the contractors by ensuring that the work is of high standard.

Plem said that it would not be appropriate to term the quality of work of upgraded Mzuzu Airport-Chiputula-Katawa Road as 'inferior', saying the defect is due to "unnatural conditions".

"We are taking action to rectify the 70 meters [which cracked]," said the construction company in response to Nyasa Times questionnaire.

The contractor said they have already proposed to their client - Mzuzu City Council - to provide additional layer of slurry "free of cost to the government" in order to fix the road.

Plem is also doing the same in Lilongwe.

Plem Construction Company site agent Burnet Rodgers Ngoma said: "The upgrading of Area 24 Road was highly affected by the rainy season. We did not complete it as there is one more layer remaining which we will do by next week."

The company has agreed to do additional layer of sealing at no extra cost to tax payer.

"That is 6 km of extra seal costing us millions to protect our image [as good contractors] and ensuring our commitment to the nation of high constructions standards," said Plem.

"We will not just try and fill potholes; we try to resurface roads as that is much more cost effective."

The company added: "People will see we are closing roads to resurface, which means roads overall will be in a better condition."

It added: "We remain committed in improving the condition of our roads projects."

Plem said they take a proactive whole-life approach to roads, making sure that wherever possible preventative work is carried out to extend the life of a road surface before potholes start to form.

