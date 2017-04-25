21 April 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Finance Meets Qatari Counterpart On Sideline of IMF and WB Spring Meetings

Washington. — Minister of Finance and Economic Planning , Badr-Eddin Mahmoud met with his Qatari counterpart, Sharif Al-Emadi, on fringe of Spring's meetings of the International Monetary Fund(IMF) and the World Bank(WB).

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and Sudan readiness to receive Qatari investments in fields of agriculture, oil and minerals.

Badr-Eddin called the Qatari Minister to support Sudan efforts to complete file of revocation of sanctions with US administration.

The Minister of Finance of Qatar, on his part, pledged to discuss the issue in his meetings with US officials.

He also pledged to visit Sudan soon.

