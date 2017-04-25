A 47 year old man Musa Chikuya has died while five other are battling for their lives at Karonga district hospital after a bus and government vehicle collided at Tenenthe, along Karonga-Chitipa M1 road on Monday.

Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Mlewa said the incidence occurred in the morning.

He said the cause of the accident is yet to be established.

"We are still investigating the cause of the accident and I can just confirm the death as well as injured," said Mlewa.

According to Mlewa, the deceased who hails from Mangochi in the area of Traditional Authority Chowe, was the driver of the Toyota Hillux belonging to the Ministry of Health and its registration number MG 452 AF.

The Karonga police spokesperson said the concern bus belong to Interline Bus Services and its registration number was BP 4459.

"The bus was going to Mzuzu while the Toyota Hillux was heading to Chitipa district for official duties," he added.

However, Nyasa Times source said the driver of the bus hit the Toyota Hillux after he failed to negotiate a corner as he was in a speed.

Nyasa Times also understand that the bus belongs to Daniel Chitonya Mwanyongo who hails from Karonga district.