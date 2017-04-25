Uganda: Presidential Pledges to Education Sector Hit Shs 100 Billion

Photo: The Observer

President Museveni with his wife, also Education minister Janet Museveni.

Legislators sitting on the Education Committee of Parliament have expressed concern over the growing amount of presidential pledges in the sector that go unfulfilled.

According to the education committee vice chairperson, also Pallisa county MP Jacob Opolot, the presidential pledges in the education sector alone currently total up Shs 100 billion with no plan to ensure their fulfilment.

The Shs 100 billion is an increment from Shs 74 billion reported in 2014 under the education sector alone. Opolot, whose committee is currently considering budget proposals from the education sector for financial year 2017/2018, noted that all the 18 votes under the education ministry are affected by unfulfilled presidential pledges.

This was during the committee meeting with officials from Kabale University led by vice chancellor, professor Joy Kwesiga, who noted that presidential pledges towards the university had accumulated to Shs 47 billion as of November 4, 2016.

She noted that the pledges included Shs 10 billion for the construction of the faculty of engineering, Shs 15 billion for the construction of the faculty of health sciences, another Shs 15 billion for the construction of a university library and Shs 7 billion for equipping the science, medicine and engineering laboratories.

Kwesiga noted that no budget has been allocated towards the fulfilment of these presidential pledges despite an agreement at the inter-ministerial meeting to provide funds in a phased manner.

With these and other presidential pledges in the education sector, MPs resolved to meet all stakeholders within the sector together with officials from the Education and Finance ministries in a bid to come up with a plan towards fulfilment of all presidential pledges in the sector.

Opolot noted that the issue of unfulfilled presidential pledges keeps coming up in his committee citing a need for a lasting solution.

Opolot said that a joint meeting being planned before end of May 2017 will see a compilation of all pledges made in a bid to engage the education and finance ministries to map out a way forward in form of a schedule on how to address them.

