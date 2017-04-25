THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has barred the Zimbabwe Political Parties Dialogue Forum (ZPPDF) from partaking in the Biometric Voter Registration kit testing pilot project.

ZPPDF is a technical partner of the opposition National Electoral Reform Agenda (NERA) coalition.

The forum had written to ZEC, asking to be allowed to participate in the BVR testing pilot project.

Last week ZEC engaged political parties and civil society organisations that deal with elections where the electoral body announced that it was going to test the feasibility of the BVR.

The Rita Makarau-led elections agency also said the NERA technical team was going to be involved in the BVR testing programme.

However, responding to the ZPPDF's request on Thursday, ZEC chairperson Rita Makarau, said there was no vacancy for the political parties' technical partner to partake in the process.

"The Commission is unable to meet with you due to other engagements," reads part of Makarau's response to ZPPDF.

"However, owing to the limited space for the BVR equipment tests the Commission insists that only nine members provided by the political parties' steering committee will be permitted to observe the site validation exercise, representing political parties.

"You may want to consider incorporating the technical experts in the nine (9) members stated above," she said.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Election Resource Centre (ERC) has condemned ZEC's "attempts to gag observers".

"This creates unnecessary loss of trust on the administration of critical electoral processes.

"Transparency relates to allowing stakeholders to scrutinise the process and can only be achieved by questioning the process for it to be fully understood," ERC said in a statement last Friday.

ERC warned that the development could to lead to another disputed election.

"The ERC implores ZEC to open up space for the electorate, civil society, political parties, media and development agencies to effectively participate in the site validation test of BVR kits and all other critical electoral processes to follow.

"This will not only rekindle the fledgling spirit of engagement through continued creation of platforms for engagement with key stakeholders but will go a long way in enhancing transparency, inclusivity and integrity of the electoral processes," read part of the statement.