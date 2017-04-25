24 April 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Twitter Joins the Search for Ntlemeza

Former Hawks boss Berning Ntlemeza reported for duty on Monday morning, in defiance of a high court order setting aside his appointment, and then signed out an official vehicle.

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said he would not leave the Hawks premises until Ntlemeza returned his cellphone and the car he was "roaming around the streets of Pretoria with".

This prompted South Africa's Twitterati to join the search. Here are some of the funniest tweets from the Twitter detectives.

You're fired but you still coming to work...pay day uthi kuzoba njani?#ntlemeza - Outie eGrand

When minister Fikile Mbalula gets the news that #ntlemeza has Mantashed, only coming to work next week Monday, he be like....- Mweli Masilela

When #Ntlemeza tried to report for duty. - BlackExcellence

#BlackTwitter has spotted #Ntlemeza with unknown lady. #NtlemezaVsMbalula - #Vusimuzi_Ntombela

#Ntlemeza driving a stolen state car. If seen please call 10111 - Ta Olwethu Sipuka

He was spotted at a roadblock but instructions had not reach ground so.. - Tumi Sole

i spotted #ntlemeza with the state cellphone - joseph masango(JD)

#BerningNtlemeza in hiding.... #fikilembalula #Hawks - Jabu Khuluse

Actual footage of Berning #Ntlemeza "roaming Pretoria streets" in his state vehicle. #Mbalula #Hawks - LezanneThe stress of the official that authorised the car and the cellphone for Ntlemeza... - #HireAGraduate

Source: News24

South Africa

