Uganda: Police Prepare Charges Against Nambooze and Team

Nambooze at Masaka Police Station where she reportedly fainted after police fired teargas to disperse her group on Sunday (file photo).

Masaka — Police are in final stages of opening charges of unlawful assembly, inciting violence, vandalising a public vehicle and injuring a police officer against Mukono Municipality Member of Parliament, Ms Betty Nambooze and six Democratic Party members.

Others to be charged include; Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga, Busiro East MP Medard Sseggona, former Luweero Woman MP Brenda Nabukenya, Mr Steven Ngobya, Mr Vianny Nduuga and Mr Gonzaga Kagumba. All the suspects temporarily arrested and later released on bond on Sunday.

Addressing a conference on Monday, the Southern Region Police Commander, Mr Latif Zaake said the accused will be produced in court soon after police have gathered enough evidence pinning them.

"In the Sunday violence these people tried to assemble unlawfully yet we had earlier advised them not to go on with it, they vandalised a police patrol truck , went on and incited the public into violence and even injured our police officer," Mr Zaake said .

Mr Zaake said during the scuffle, Mr James Yoka, a police officer was severely injured and he is currently nursing a compound fracture.

The Nambooze and some DP supporters from Buganda tried to convene a meeting at Tropic Inn Hotel in Masaka Town on Sunday, but police blocked it ,saying the meeting was unlawful.

DP supporters tried to resist and hold the meeting but a combined force of police and UPDF soldiers used tear gas and live bullets to disperse them.

In the ensuing melee that paralysed business and traffic in Masaka Town for almost nine hours, Ms Nambooze and Mr Sseggona were reportedly hit by rubber bullets that injured them.

Responding to possible charges against them, Mr Mpuuga said they are were ready for the battle in court.

"I am happy to inform the country that those and more charges prepared were planned by the State and its allies in the Opposition. If they have evidence, let them assemble it and we meet in court," he said.

The legislator said nothing will stand in their way to revive Uganda's oldest party, adding that after Masaka, their next destination is Luweero on Friday this week to meet party members in the area.

DP is currently entangled in internal bickering with the Nambooze led faction accusing party President, Mr Norbert Mao and vice president Fred Mukasa Mbidde, of bringing down the party and associating with the ruling NRM leaders.

The party leadership accuses Ms Nambooze, the vice president Buganda region of disrespecting party leaders and receiving money from unclear sources to disorganise the party.

Last week, the party suspended Ms Nambooze for three months and a committee was set up to investigate her conduct.