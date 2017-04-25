25 April 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Armed Robber Critical After Failed Carjacking

A CHIREDZI armed robber is battling for his life in hospital after he was injured in a foiled carjacking attempt, it has emerged.

Samson Paradzai, 21, reportedly jumped from the moving vehicle after being disarmed of his pistol.

The suspect failed to attend a court hearing before a Chiredzi magistrate Tafadzwa Mhlanga last week as he was said to be in a critical condition.

Magistrate Mhlanga had to postpone the trail to 27 April.

Prosecutor Doubt Phiri told the court that on 10 April this year one Rwatipedza Zireva and Joseph Chigudu were driving to Makwasine along the Ngundu Chiredzi road when they offered Paradzai a lift at Lyoniase bus stop.

Court heard that after driving for 1.5km Paradazi produced a gun and ordered Chigudu who was behind the wheel to stop the vehicle.

Chigudu obliged and Pardzai then demanded for the two's belongings while ordering them to disembark from the vehicle.

But Zireva was handing over his belongings to Paradzai, who was seating in the back seat, he got a chance and grabbed the pistol from Paradzai.

A struggle ensured between the two which resulted in Paradzai being disarmed. He then jumped from the vehicle which was already in motion and hit the tarmac with his head.

Chigudu and Zireva then took the injured robber to the police. The suspect was rushed to hospital under police guard.

