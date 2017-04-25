Kenya: Smooth Voting in Kiambu County Jubilee Primary

Nairobi — Away from last week's confusion and disorder, the Jubilee Party seems to have learnt its lesson in the ongoing primaries in Kiambu County.

Most polling stations were already opened by 7am.

In Kabete Constituency where MP Ferdinand Waititu is set to cast his vote, the process went on swiftly.

Waititu was due to cast his vote at Wangige market while his main rival Governor William Kabogo's polling station is St Georges Primary school.

Long queues had formed at Wangige polling station, a similar scenario in almost all polling stations in the county.

Voters who spoke to Capital FM News lauded the process saying the will of the people, "will prevail."

"There is order unlike last time. No party member is being turned away, "Julius Wangai, a resident of Wangige said.

This follows Monday's directive by the party that all members whose names are not in the register be given a chance to vote provided they their National Identity cards.

Meanwhile, Kiambu residents have called on all aspirants to accept the outcome, whether it's in their favour them or not.

"No person should cause violence if defeated... The will of the people will prevail, "Ann Wambui, a resident of Ruiru said.