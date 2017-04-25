25 April 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Chaos in Homa Bay As Governor Awiti Declared ODM Winner

Photo: Joseph Kanyi/The Nation
Voters burn ballot papers at Rukenya Primary School in Kirinyaga County on April 24, 2017, after it emerged that names of eight aspiring MCAs were missing from the polling materials.
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Police fired shots in the air to quell chaos that erupted in Homa Bay following the declaration of incumbent Governor Cyprian Awiti winner in the Orange Democratic Movement nominations.

Police were called in to contain the situation after supporters of his opponents vowed not to accept the result of the hotly contested nomination, in which he was facing off with Kasipul MP Oyugi Magwanga and businessman Sammy Wakiaga.

"This is not fair. We will not accept the result. If this is the way things happen, then we will vote for President Uhuru Kenyatta in the August elections," one of the disgruntled voters stated.

Awiti was declared winner ahead of his closest competitor Magwanga who got 14,661 votes. "The winner to this position is the incumbent, his Excellency Governor Cyprian Otieno Awiti with 46,346 votes," the returning officer announced.

Incumbent Senator Moses Kajwang also won the race after getting 1,948 votes.

Earlier, a security guard attached to Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo was injured following violence during ODM nominations in the county on Monday.

Chaos erupted after the MP's supporters clashed with those of her opponent James Akali.

Death, Chaos As ODM Polls Off in Some Centres

One person was killed and dozens injured yesterday as violence, chaos and confusion continued to mar ODM nominations,… Read more »

