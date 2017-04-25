25 April 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Opulence and Emptiness of the Gupta Family's Shrimad Bhagwat Katha

analysis By Nomboniso Gasa and Roshnie Moonsammy

When NOMBONISO GASA and her friend ROSHNIE MOONSAMMY decided to attend the Gupta family's supposedly public Hindu Festival, there was more anger and suspicion than peace and love.

"Ghee. I have told you to go easy on the ghee. This food is smothered in it. Customers say this food is greasy," shouted a Cordon Bleu chef who, due to an emergency, was forced to help out in his parents' shabby restaurant. This movie came to mind as I watched two tall and heavy-set Gujarati men escort my friend from the Gupta Hindu Festival.

A distance from the Military Museum, where the festival was held opposite the Gupta compound, we saw security guards on foot and security cars in the street. We wondered whether we would get anywhere near to the museum.

Inside the Military Museum, the mood was far from what one would associate with such an occasion. Whatever motivated the Guptas to host a public religious Hindu Festival certainly had very little to do with Hinduism and spirituality. Almost everyone we encountered - except for the guards at the gates - was glum, surly and openly hostile.

The event was poorly attended and practically empty. Roshnie, an experienced organiser...

