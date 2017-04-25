Africa: Innovative Technologies That Offer Better Cooling At a Lower Cost and Reduced Risk of Climate Change

With rising concerns over carbon emissions and wasteful energy consumption, energy efficiency has become a critical area of focus for the construction and HVAC sector.

Underpinning this is the fact that the rising temperatures are making air conditioning installations a basic necessity in the residential and commercial buildings.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) report, the demand for energy for cooling is likely to increase by 7% annually in developing countries up until 2050. IEA also documents that by 2040, more than 95% of growth in primary energy demand will occur in emerging economies.

The advent of innovative technologies such as Inverter Technology, Wind-Free™ Cooling technology among others, indicates that green cooling is a top priority and manufacturers are redesigning their product offerings to decrease running costs, with a focus on sustainability.

"As a key industry player, Samsung is committed to helping consumers achieve greater energy conservation with its sustainability-centric, eco-friendly HVAC innovations," said Jung Hyun Park, Samsung Electronics East Africa Vice President and Managing Director.

In this regard, Samsung has come up with an exclusive Wind-Free™ Cooling Technology. This is a two-step cooling system where temperatures are initially lowered rapidly in 'Fast Cooling Mode', before the system automatically switches to 'Wind-Free™ Cooling Mode', which creates 'still air' once the desired temperature is reached. This approach can also reduce energy consumption by up to 72%.

According to Mr. Park, Samsung has integrated the Wind-Free™ Cooling Technology into the design of the recently launched Wind-Free™ wall-mounted air conditioner, enabling customers to obtain both a cooler indoor climate and optimal energy efficiency, without having to experience uncomfortable direct airflow.

"The cool and efficient air conditioning capabilities of the Wind-Free™ air conditioner are ideal for tackling the African heat, while at the same time optimizing your electricity bills. Moreover, the appliance eliminates the usual discomfort associated with air-conditioners, that of having cold wind blowing directly out of the machine," he added.

Inverter-type air conditioners are also becoming common as they are smaller in size and can achieve greater energy savings by use of a speed compressor that automatically switches off or on to maintain the desired temperature.

"Samsung's range of System Air Conditioning incorporates Digital Inverter Technology. For instance, using Samsung's new Digital Inverter 8-Pole with POWERboost technology™, the Wind-Free™ motor generates fewer torque fluctuations. This reduces the overall energy required and shortens the time needed for the compressor to reach its maximum speed (Hertz)," said Mr. Park.

Utilizing inventive designs is another way manufacturers are working towards enhancing energy efficiency in the HVAC sector.

Samsung's 360 Cassette air conditioners, for example, incorporate a bladeless system that allows for 39 percent increase in coverage area by delivering 100 percent of air volume unlike the traditional Four Way Cassette units which can lose up to 25 percent of air volume.

Similarly, the Wind-Free™ has unique Triangle Architecture with a wider inlet, allowing more air to be drawn in at once. At the same time, the optimal width and angle of the outlet, extra v-blades and large fan - 22% larger than previous models - ensure that air is cooled and expelled faster, farther and wider, to reach every corner of the room.

All these innovations show how simple it can be to reduce the risk of climate change and enjoy better cooling while saving millions of shillings on electricity bills.