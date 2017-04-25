South Africa: Do South Africans Truly Understand the Power of Their Vote?

analysis

Perhaps the act of the Nkandla village people standing up against corruption, and not voting for the ANC in their ward is the beginning of an age where South Africans realise the innate power of their vote. Hopefully this message will gain traction so that politicians realise that they are elected to serve the people rather than gain materially from the position. By REFILOE NTSEKHE.

It pains me when you work in the townships and ask people about whether they vote and their response is that they don't believe that voting will make a difference. Voter education has not been done sufficiently in South Africa. It seems that the IEC is not fulfilling its role and when an election comes, they rely on political parties to carry out their mandate.

Perhaps if ordinary South Africans understood that going to vote gives them as much power as their richest neighbour: one person, one vote; if people started conversations about how to hold their governments accountable, only then would voters not be taken for granted. They would experience more pressure to deliver on promises, knowing that a win depended on the strength of their delivery record. To me it seems the ANC...