Malawi: Nissan Tilda Up for Grabs in Miss Malawi Beauty Pageant

As a day for this year's miss Malawi beauty pageant finals is getting closer, Organizers say the winning queen will go home driving a Nissan Tilda, worth about K5 million as grand prize and other prizes worth for the run ups.

Miss Malawi spokesperson Tereza Ndanga said this on Monday at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe when the organisers unveiled the grand prize.

"It is now official that the 2017/18 Miss Malawi will walk away with a 5 million kwacha brand new vehicle," said Ndanga.

In the search for the 'queen', the organizers conducted auditions in all the three regions of the country to find queens who will contest in the finals.

Ndanga said the finals are scheduled for Friday where 14 Contestant will battle it out.

According to Ndanga they are looking for a passionate girl who is confident enough and ready to drive this year's theme which is addressing over population.

Ndanga said "it is not only about beauty, we are looking at personalities, people who can make an impact in other peoples' lives, we are also looking at creativity. The issue of overpopulation is a problem in Malawi but we are failing to deal with it, we want new ideas on how we can deal with this problem, so we think it's a combination of beauty, hospitality, creativity and impact that one would make".

Ndanga added that Contestants are currently in boot camp preparing for the day but before Friday they will be engaged in other activities including cleaning up exercise at Bwaila Hospital in conjunction with Beam Trust.

She further pointed out that the 2017 Miss Malawi event will be graced by Malawi's First Lady Gertrude Mutharika.

Ndanga further revealed that on Wednesday evening the First Lady Madame Mutharika will host a dinner with the 14 contestants at Kamuzu Palace.

Chairperson for the Miss Malawi event Albert Banda said this year's event will be one of the best.

"People have realised that the beauty pageant reality show is now a serious event, with the joint venture between Zodiak and Nation media houses and other partners pledging support," said Banda.

He further added that the Lilongwe finals event will be the best ever show Malawi has ever had for the past years.

The Miss Malawi audition judges have been respected marketer Wilkins Mijiga, former Miss Malawi Queen Blandina Khondowe and one time organiser Tadala Chihana.

Miss Malawi is a beauty pageant, reality show which first aired in the 1970s and currently the event, which will be held on Friday, April 28, is organised by Zodiak Broadcasting station and Nation Publications Limited (NPL).

The winning queen will be in the office for one year and her term will end in April next year.