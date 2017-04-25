25 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Tobacco Exports Up 14 Percent

Tagged:

Related Topics

Volumes of tobacco which has been exported now stand at 42,5 million kg, a 14 percent rise from those exported in the corresponding period last year, statistics that the industry regulator released show.

In its weekly tobacco bulletin, the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) said revenue from tobacco exports for 2017 currently stand at $204,3 million, an 11 percent drop from $228,7 million grossed in 2016 during the same period.

The tobacco is being exported at an average price of $4,81 per kg.

Of the 46 countries that buy Zimbabwean tobacco, China, Belgium, South Africa and Korea have been the major buyers of the flue-cured crop.

China remains the top destination for Zimbabwean tobacco, buying 13,8 million kg worth $114, 4 million at an average price of $8,28 per kg.

The second largest buyer of Zimbabwe's tobacco, Belgium imported 4,7 million kg valued at $7,9 million while exports to Korea were 2,3 million kg valued at $10,6 million.

South Africa has topped the buyer's list in Africa, buying 3,2 million kg of the golden leaf valued at $6,7 million.

Meanwhile, TIMB said deliveries at both auction and contract sales rose significantly from a daily average of three million kg to current four million kg per day.

TIMB said at least 46,9 million kg of tobacco worth $125,8 million has been sold through both contract and auction systems after 21 days of selling.

The tobacco is being sold at an average price of $2,68 per kg.

Zimbabwe anticipates an output of 202 million kg of tobacco during the 2016 /17 selling season.

New Ziana.

Zimbabwe

Top Govt Officials Blames Land Reform for Squalid Schools

PRIMARY and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary, Sylvia Utete Masango has blamed the land reform programme for the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.