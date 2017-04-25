South Africa: Just Google It - the SA Web App That Could Turn Ecological Research Into a Safe, Cheap Desk Job

analysis

In the information age, the public has more agency than ever. Citizen science is streaking ahead, thanks to vast data contributions by ordinary people. In South Africa, one local ecologist just made it much easier for them to do so, whether they know it or not. By MARELISE VAN DER MERWE.

"What do we want? Evidence-based science! When do we want it? After peer review!"

This was just one of the popular chants at the weekend's Marches for Science on Earth Day. Thousands assembled at the National Mall in Washington, with hundreds of parallel marches across the world, including South Africa. The US leg was sparked at least in part by President Donald Trump's threats of funding cuts. Closer to home, demonstrators called more generally for support.

The latter group may find they have a fair team amongst the public already. A cursory scan of recent headlines reveals an impressive list of contributions by citizen scientists. Participants in a crowdsourcing programme by Zooniverse have located some possible intriguing leads in the search for a ninth planet. A new documentary series explores the role of communities in capturing large volumes of data. A collaboration between citizen scientists and a team of...