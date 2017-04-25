Nigeria: Eagles'll Beat Bafana Bafana, Lions - NFF

The Nigeria Football Federation has stated that the Super Eagles will be ready for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against South Africa next month.

The Eagles will have stern tests in the next two months as the qualifiers for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2018 Fifa World Cup kick into gear.

South Africa will provide the first test as Nigeria attempt to make it back into the Africa Cup of Nations after missing the last two editions while Cameroon will be up next for the Eagles as the qualifiers for the World Cup resume in August.

The NFF insists all is well and on track to ensure that Nigeria qualify for both the Nations Cup and the World Cup.

"We are on course, everything has been put in place for the two games against South Africa and Cameroon. The Federation is doing everything possible to make sure we qualify for the Nations Cup and the World Cup, "NFF spokesman Ademola Olajire said.

"As you are already aware, we took a tour of the Godswill Akpabio Stadium and it has been approved for the game. We have also written to the Akwa Ibom State Government as regards what needs to be done to get the stadium ready.

"The Technical and Development Committee is also working hand in hand with Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to get the team ready.

The committee is constantly in touch with Rohr and they are expecting him to give a list of players he wants to use to prosecute the matches. He has a free hand to pick whoever he wants.

"Once this is done, the committee, alongside the coach will sit down and fine tune the squad so that everything is in place. We are leaving nothing at ensuring the best legs prosecute these games.

"It is the NFF's utmost desire to see that Nigeria is back at the Nations Cup as well as qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. We are well on course and we implore Nigerians to support us and the team." he added.

When asked about the possible return of the retired Vincent Enyeama to the Super Eagles, Olajire said everything lies with Rohr as he is at liberty to choose who he feels can help the team.

"When we hired Rohr we gave him a free hand to pick or select whoever he wants. That has not changed," he stated.

"As far as a player is eligible to play for Nigeria then there is no issue. If Rohr feels he needs Enyeama then he can go ahead and invite him.

"The onus is on Enyeama and Rohr as we have no problems with his return. The NFF will always respect Rohr's choices. There is a perfect understanding between Rohr and the NFF as we all want the same thing which is success for Nigeria."Olajire added.

Nigeria are top of Group B of the Africa zone of the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier with maximum points from two games and will face African champions Cameroon in the next Match Day in August at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

But before that, South Africa will be the Eagles first test for spot at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the same venue in Uyo.