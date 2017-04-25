25 April 2017

South Africa: Freedom Day - There Can Be No Freedom Without Peace

The onset of democratic elections in 1994, resulted in an immediate sense from the recognised need to end widespread political violence. Violence has continued as a feature of South African political life and is also a prominent feature of South African life more generally. The principle of non-violence or respect for peace has not been adequately instilled in the consciousness of South Africans and leaders do not emphasise it in their discourse. But democratic life cannot be securely grounded without adequate respect for this principle. By RAYMOND SUTTNER.

It is exciting that at this time, when we mark Freedom Day, we are witnessing the revival of mass popular action, manifested in marches and other forms of organised political activity in defence of our freedom. This includes informal groups composing songs and dances, writing slogans on garbage bags and posting these with slogans on trees, in at least one of the streets in Johannesburg (which I have seen).

This graffiti and the protests relate mainly to corruption and the related question of state capture and most of the debate around removing Jacob Zuma relates to corruption and the need for integrity in any leader of the country...

