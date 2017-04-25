25 April 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: El-Classico - I'm Not Sure Messi's Human - Enyeama

Tagged:

Related Topics

Former Super Eagles captain Vincent Enyeama has revealed that he played better than Messi at the World Cup.

In the last two editions of the number one football event on FIFA'S football calendar, the Super Eagles lost to Argentina, albeit narrowly, with the Lille goalkeeper in between the pipes.

Enyeama's best performance against the South American powerhouse was at Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg on June 12, 2010, when he prevented Messi from scoring on numerous occasions and picked up the Man of the Match award in the process.

Reacting after Messi inspired Barcelona to a 3-2 win against Real Madrid on Sunday, Enyeama tweeted : "I am not sure that he is human because he is so fast,precise and so good. Messi be bossing el Classico"

A Twitter user Olukayode Layade replied Enyeama, "@vinpee ... and he bossed you at the World Cup too ?. Na joke oo ." He fired back : "@rocakay I bossed him bro. I was called el phenomenon by him and el Diego. not sure that you were born".Enyeama has posted eight shutouts in the current season and did not feature in last weekend's clash against Guingamp due to a knee injury.

Nigeria

Ex-Envoy Asks Trump to Revoke Visas of Corrupt Rulers

Nigerian leaders suspected of corruption may soon find themselves shut out of the United States after a special report… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.