Nigeria: El-Classico - I'm Not Sure Messi's Human - Enyeama

Former Super Eagles captain Vincent Enyeama has revealed that he played better than Messi at the World Cup.

In the last two editions of the number one football event on FIFA'S football calendar, the Super Eagles lost to Argentina, albeit narrowly, with the Lille goalkeeper in between the pipes.

Enyeama's best performance against the South American powerhouse was at Ellis Park Stadium, Johannesburg on June 12, 2010, when he prevented Messi from scoring on numerous occasions and picked up the Man of the Match award in the process.

Reacting after Messi inspired Barcelona to a 3-2 win against Real Madrid on Sunday, Enyeama tweeted : "I am not sure that he is human because he is so fast,precise and so good. Messi be bossing el Classico"

A Twitter user Olukayode Layade replied Enyeama, "@vinpee ... and he bossed you at the World Cup too ?. Na joke oo ." He fired back : "@rocakay I bossed him bro. I was called el phenomenon by him and el Diego. not sure that you were born".Enyeama has posted eight shutouts in the current season and did not feature in last weekend's clash against Guingamp due to a knee injury.