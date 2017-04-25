25 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Locals Struggle At Zim Open Again

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Takudzwa Chitsiga

ZIMBABWE professional golfers once again failed to stamp their authority at the Zimbabwe Open, which was dominated by South Africans at Royal Harare on Sunday.

Ryan Cairns was the best-placed local after he finished the four rounds on one-under for a tie of 32nd place.

Cairns, who plays regularly on the Sunshine Tour had rounds of 66, 73, 72 and 76 to pocket R16 380 for his efforts.

The Royal Harare member had a good first round which saw him finish in second place to Jean Hugo, but after making the cut on the second day, he appeared to lose his way.

Mark Williams, who had a slow start to the tournament, finished a stroke behind Cairns at Royal Harare.

The South Africa-based Zimbabwean had rounds of 73, 72, 71 and 72 for total 288.

He finished in 38th place.

Trainos Muradzikwa finished on four-over par.

Williams won R14 580 while Muradzikwa walked home R9 100 richer. Only five local players managed to make it through to the money zone and they included Tongo Charamba and Garry Thompson, who finished on four and five-over.

The local professionals rarely get game time.

"It is lack of game time that affects us. We play once in a while and people expect us to perform," said Charamba.

"It's all about sponsorship. To play on the tour means money, so if the corporate world can hear our plight our game can improve."

Zimbabwe

Top Govt Officials Blames Land Reform for Squalid Schools

PRIMARY and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary, Sylvia Utete Masango has blamed the land reform programme for the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.