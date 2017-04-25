ZIMBABWE professional golfers once again failed to stamp their authority at the Zimbabwe Open, which was dominated by South Africans at Royal Harare on Sunday.

Ryan Cairns was the best-placed local after he finished the four rounds on one-under for a tie of 32nd place.

Cairns, who plays regularly on the Sunshine Tour had rounds of 66, 73, 72 and 76 to pocket R16 380 for his efforts.

The Royal Harare member had a good first round which saw him finish in second place to Jean Hugo, but after making the cut on the second day, he appeared to lose his way.

Mark Williams, who had a slow start to the tournament, finished a stroke behind Cairns at Royal Harare.

The South Africa-based Zimbabwean had rounds of 73, 72, 71 and 72 for total 288.

He finished in 38th place.

Trainos Muradzikwa finished on four-over par.

Williams won R14 580 while Muradzikwa walked home R9 100 richer. Only five local players managed to make it through to the money zone and they included Tongo Charamba and Garry Thompson, who finished on four and five-over.

The local professionals rarely get game time.

"It is lack of game time that affects us. We play once in a while and people expect us to perform," said Charamba.

"It's all about sponsorship. To play on the tour means money, so if the corporate world can hear our plight our game can improve."