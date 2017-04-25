Recalled Flames midfield master Joseph 'Shakira' Kamwendo says he relishing the opportunity of wearing the Malawi shirt again ahead of this weekend's crucial return leg against Madagascar at the Bingu National Stadium.

Kamwendo who has been recalled to the Flames camp alongside new Cape Town City signing Isaac Kaliati and Wanderers sniper Ishmael Thindwa told Nyasa Times that he still has the mojo to propel the Flames in crucial games.

"It's everyone's desire to represent your country in such momentus occasions. I am ready for the challenge. I hold the most caps for my country now in the current team and hope to add more. I believe together we can," said the former Flames captain.

For his part, Kaliati said he is ready for the challenge but asked for patience from Malawians to see the fruits of the new Coach.

"This is another opportunity for me to try and convince the new Coach. I have been training so hard with Wanderers in the past few days to remain in good shape not knowing this challenge will come. I guess this was God's plan and I hope to repay their confidence in me," said Kaliati.

The trio left Blantyre on Monday for Lilongwe to join the team ahead of Saturday's game.