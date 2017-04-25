25 April 2017

Zimbabwe: Rains to Continue, Says Met Dept

Herald reporter The Meteorological Services Department has predicted a continuation of rains in most parts of the country.

In a statement yesterday, the MSD said isolated rain showers were expected in Mashonaland and Manicaland provinces.

The MSD urged the people to prepare for the adverse weather conditions.

"The public is urged to take reasonable precautions to protect themselves from these adverse weather conditions and adequately protect children from cold weather," it said.

The MSD expressed concern over the use of stoves and open fires in poorly ventilated rooms.

"Use of braziers in rooms with closed windows is strongly discouraged to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning," it said.

The rest of the country is anticipated to be partly cloudy, with mornings and evenings expected to be chilly.

If the weather patterns do not change, the rest of the country is expected to be cloudy and windy.

Cloudy and windy weather should persist in all areas, said MSD.

The MSD said outdoor activities should be planned with this kind of weather in mind.

