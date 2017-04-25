25 April 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Caps United Skipper Drives Without Licence

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Fungai Lupande

CAPS United captain Moses Muchenje reportedly drove a vehicle without a driver's licence before being involved in an accident and disappearing from the scene.

Muchenje (25) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Chitumba yesterday for violating traffic regulations.

He faces charges of driving without a licence, failure to stop after an accident, failure to report an accident, negligent driving and driving an insured vehicle.

Prosecutor Mrs Farirai Nyamutowa-Undenge alleged that on April 9 this year, Muchenje was driving a Honda Fit (registration number ADU 5085) at the intersection of Herbert Chitepo Avenue and Prince Edward Street at around midnight.

At the intersection, Muchenje disregarded a red robot and collided with Douglas Gahadzikwa, who was driving a Toyota Dyna along Prince Edward Street due south.

It is alleged that Gahadzikwa's vehicle was damaged.

The court heard that Muchenje's vehicle had a shattered windscreen and a dent on the right side.

Muchenje allegedly fled from the scene and did not report the accident.

It is alleged that his vehicle was later inspected and was found to have insurance or a current vehicle licence.

Mrs Nyamutowa-Undenge alleged that Muchenje was negligent, failed to obey a traffic light, was travelling at an excessive speed, failed to keep a proper lookout and failed to stop when a collision seemed imminent.

In a separate case, Brian Mapute, who claims to be a CAPS United player, appeared in court on Friday after being found in possession of 700 pirated DVDs.

Mapute pleaded guilty to contravening the Copyright and Neighbouring Act.

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube sentenced Mapute to six months in prison before suspending two months for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining four months were suspended on condition that Mapute completed 140 hours of community service at Hatcliffe Primary School.

In mitigation, Mapute told Mr Ncube that his club last paid its players in December last year and he was selling the DVDs to make ends meet.

Zimbabwe

Top Govt Officials Blames Land Reform for Squalid Schools

PRIMARY and Secondary Education Permanent Secretary, Sylvia Utete Masango has blamed the land reform programme for the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.