Zimbabwe: Caps United Skipper Drives Without Licence

CAPS United captain Moses Muchenje reportedly drove a vehicle without a driver's licence before being involved in an accident and disappearing from the scene.

Muchenje (25) appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Chitumba yesterday for violating traffic regulations.

He faces charges of driving without a licence, failure to stop after an accident, failure to report an accident, negligent driving and driving an insured vehicle.

Prosecutor Mrs Farirai Nyamutowa-Undenge alleged that on April 9 this year, Muchenje was driving a Honda Fit (registration number ADU 5085) at the intersection of Herbert Chitepo Avenue and Prince Edward Street at around midnight.

At the intersection, Muchenje disregarded a red robot and collided with Douglas Gahadzikwa, who was driving a Toyota Dyna along Prince Edward Street due south.

It is alleged that Gahadzikwa's vehicle was damaged.

The court heard that Muchenje's vehicle had a shattered windscreen and a dent on the right side.

Muchenje allegedly fled from the scene and did not report the accident.

It is alleged that his vehicle was later inspected and was found to have insurance or a current vehicle licence.

Mrs Nyamutowa-Undenge alleged that Muchenje was negligent, failed to obey a traffic light, was travelling at an excessive speed, failed to keep a proper lookout and failed to stop when a collision seemed imminent.

In a separate case, Brian Mapute, who claims to be a CAPS United player, appeared in court on Friday after being found in possession of 700 pirated DVDs.

Mapute pleaded guilty to contravening the Copyright and Neighbouring Act.

Harare magistrate Mr Lazini Ncube sentenced Mapute to six months in prison before suspending two months for five years on condition of good behaviour.

The remaining four months were suspended on condition that Mapute completed 140 hours of community service at Hatcliffe Primary School.

In mitigation, Mapute told Mr Ncube that his club last paid its players in December last year and he was selling the DVDs to make ends meet.