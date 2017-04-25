Nigeria: I'm Ready for Probe, Says Emir of Kano

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, yesterday, said he was ready for any probe on his expenditures for the three years he has spent on the throne, saying his hands are clean.

Sanusi II, who spoke through Walin Kano, Alhaji Mahez Wali, dismissed allegations of questionable expenditure as "baseless, mischievous and utterly designed to tarnish his image and that of Kano Emirate Council," stressing his readiness to answer questions from relevant agencies to clear his name.

Sanusi II spoke against the backdrop of allegations that he had squandered billions of naira inherited from late Ado Bayero.

Walin Kano, in a seven-page text made available to reporters in Kano, declared that N4.3 billion had been spent since he ascended the throne, based on the Kano Emirate's budgetary provision, and not the reported N6 billion.

Walin Kano said: "Before the appointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II as Emir, Kano Emirate Council had over N2.8 billion in fixed deposit accounts, out of which over N981 million was used for the burial of late Emir Ado Bayero.

"About N1.8 billion was the amount of money inherited by Muhammadu Sanusi II against the alleged N4 billion."

Giving a comprehensive breakdown of the Emir's expenditure, the Walin Kano admitted "payment of N37,054,192.06 to Airtel, as the emir is identified with only one local mobile phone, which he uses within and outside the country.

"Majority of the charges are that of roaming which are normal. Similarly, telephone bills of the palace are offset by the council, particularly when it comes within the provision of the budget.

"The Emirate Council received N1,727,938,660.42 as grants between July 30, 2014 and March 1, 2017, over and above the alleged figure of N1,672,953, 660.00."

On the acquisition of two Rolls Royce cars, Walin Kano said "the exotic cars were never purchased by the emirate council, but donated to the emir by his friends.

"The payment of N142,800,000 were expended on two bullet proof vehicles based on the advice, and approval of the state government."