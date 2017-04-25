Nigeria: Kaduna Immunizes Community With History of Polio Vaccine Rejection

Kaduna — The Kaduna State government and other stakeholders have succeeded in immunizing households in a community with history of polio vaccine rejection for decades in Kudan Local Government Area (LGA).

The feat was achieved through the intervention of the state deputy governor who led a delegation of government and nongovernment organisations to the LGA, according to a press statement from the Journalists Initiative on Immunization Against Polio (JAP).

The statement which was signed by JAP's Kaduna State Coordinator, Lawal A. Dogara, said that at Ungwar Tafarki Gidan NaMallam, Head of the family, Mallam Muntaka NaMallam told the delegation that their late father Alhaji NaMallam warned them against accepting the polio vaccines, and it took the persuasive efforts of the deputy governor Barnabas Bala Bantex, the Emir of Zazzau represented by Salanken Zazzau Dr. Bello Abdulkadir, and the Commissioner for Women Affairs Hajiya Hafsat Baba, and officials of the Primary Health Care Agency, World Health Organization, and UNICEF to get the family to accept the immunization.

Last month, health providers and JAP officials were forced out of the community by the people, a situation which culminated in the steps taken by the state government.