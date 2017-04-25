25 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kano Economic City Kicks Off With 5,000 Shops

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Halima Musa

Kano — Issuance of forms for acquiring shop at the Kano economic city known as Kanawa has commenced, as the foundation stone for the first phase of the work was laid down.

Speaking at a one day sensitization workshop for Kano traders, the chairmen of the two companies handling the project, Integrated Development Investment Services Magajin Rafin Kano and Brains and Hammers, Alhaji Ibrahim Bako said the first part of the work would construct 5000 shops which would be completed in 18 months.

Both companies solicited the support of the Kano traders and urged them to unite and work for the success and development of the project.

Nigeria

Ex-Envoy Asks Trump to Revoke Visas of Corrupt Rulers

Nigerian leaders suspected of corruption may soon find themselves shut out of the United States after a special report… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.