Nigeria: Kano Economic City Kicks Off With 5,000 Shops

Kano — Issuance of forms for acquiring shop at the Kano economic city known as Kanawa has commenced, as the foundation stone for the first phase of the work was laid down.

Speaking at a one day sensitization workshop for Kano traders, the chairmen of the two companies handling the project, Integrated Development Investment Services Magajin Rafin Kano and Brains and Hammers, Alhaji Ibrahim Bako said the first part of the work would construct 5000 shops which would be completed in 18 months.

Both companies solicited the support of the Kano traders and urged them to unite and work for the success and development of the project.