25 April 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ebonyi Polls Show PDP Still Popular Brand - Makarfi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Saawua Terzungwe

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the PDP has said the party's victory in the just concluded chairmanship and councillorship elections in Ebonyi State showed that it is still the most acceptable and popular brand in Nigeria.

The spokesman of the committee, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, in a statement yesterday attributed the party's success to ‎the performance of the state governor, Dave Umahi, who, he said, had done very well for his people.

"No doubt, the successful elections with landslide victories for the ‎13 council chairmen and 171 ward councillors in Ebonyi State have, once ‎again, demonstrated strength and popularity of the PDP in the South East z‎one of the country and Ebonyi State in particular.

"We are proud of all the elected officers but it is noteworthy that ‎the successes of the PDP at the polls are largely due to the remarkable ‎performance of the governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr. Dave Umahi and the previous indelible achievements of our great party in the state.

"We therefore make bold to state that Ebonyi State is home of the PDP ‎and the outcome of the elections is a good showing that the PDP brand ‎remains the most acceptable in all states of the federation, being the ‎only national party that is well-grounded and experienced on issues of democratic governance," the statement said.

Nigeria

Ex-Envoy Asks Trump to Revoke Visas of Corrupt Rulers

Nigerian leaders suspected of corruption may soon find themselves shut out of the United States after a special report… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.