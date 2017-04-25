Nigeria: Ebonyi Polls Show PDP Still Popular Brand - Makarfi

The Senator Ahmed Makarfi-led National Caretaker Committee of the PDP has said the party's victory in the just concluded chairmanship and councillorship elections in Ebonyi State showed that it is still the most acceptable and popular brand in Nigeria.

The spokesman of the committee, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, in a statement yesterday attributed the party's success to ‎the performance of the state governor, Dave Umahi, who, he said, had done very well for his people.

"No doubt, the successful elections with landslide victories for the ‎13 council chairmen and 171 ward councillors in Ebonyi State have, once ‎again, demonstrated strength and popularity of the PDP in the South East z‎one of the country and Ebonyi State in particular.

"We are proud of all the elected officers but it is noteworthy that ‎the successes of the PDP at the polls are largely due to the remarkable ‎performance of the governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency Engr. Dave Umahi and the previous indelible achievements of our great party in the state.

"We therefore make bold to state that Ebonyi State is home of the PDP ‎and the outcome of the elections is a good showing that the PDP brand ‎remains the most acceptable in all states of the federation, being the ‎only national party that is well-grounded and experienced on issues of democratic governance," the statement said.