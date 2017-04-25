Nigeria: Govt Presents Report On 60-Day Reforms On Ease of Doing Biz

The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, (PEBEC) yesterday presented its reports highlighting some achievements on the 60-day Action Plan on Ease of Doing Business which ended last Friday

In the highlights, the council said number of days required for registration of new businesses in Nigeria has been reduced from 10 to 2 courtesy of a reform agenda of Buhari administration.

Besides, there is also now a 24-hour timeline for company registration from when application form is completed and all required documents made available.

Also, prospective business owners can now search on Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) portal (www.cac.gov.ng) to avoid duplication of names and prevent selection of prohibited names, while company registration no longer requires lawyers as it is now optional for SMEs to hire lawyers to prepare registration documents.

A statement from Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity, Laolu Akande, Office of the Vice President said these are among highlights of a report presented at a Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council, PEBEC, earlier yesterday at the Presidential Villa, marking the end of the 60-day Action Plan on Ease of Doing Business in Nigeria reforms.

The Council established by President Muhammadu Buhari is chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN. But today's meeting was chaired by Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi, one of the several federal ministers who are Council members as the Vice President was busy with the work of the Presidential Investigative Panel.

Other aspects of the reforms now actualized in the last 60 days include the Integrated FIRS e-payment solution into CAC portal to enable e-stamping while the reform empowers CAC internal lawyers to certify company incorporation forms and conduct statutory declaration of compliance for a fixed fee of N500.

It said it completed reforms on the "Entry and Exit of People," indicator which includes Simplified Visa-on-Arrival process, Infrastructural improvements at the Abuja airport, and the new Immigration Regulation 2017.