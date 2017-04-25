25 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Former Head Teacher 'Hijacks' School

By Ali Mambule

Masaka — Controversy surrounding management of Bwala Primary School has taken a new twist with a former head teacher dismissing the management committee instituted by the Masaka Municipal Council authorities.

Mr Abubaker Gayinamungu said the appointees were likely to cause confusion yet his 'mission' is to assist the school improve academically and regain its past glory.

Mr Gayinamungu said Uganda Muslim Supreme Council assigned him the responsibility to manage the school after it had been run down by former administrators.

"First of all, I am at Bwala Muslim Primary School as a volunteer and I put in a lot of effort both physical and financial to have the school's academic standards uplifted," he said.

However, parents led by Mr Musa Kimbugwe, argue that Mr Gayinamungu's return to the school has further strained the relationship between teachers and parents as he influences all decisions at the school.

"Mr Gayinamungu has completely hijacked the management of the school and he dictates whatever is done at the school. Today, the school which used to have more than 800 pupils has less than 400 pupils, an indication that parents have lost the trust in its management," he said.

Mr Kimbugwe, who is also a member of the school's Parents Teachers Association (PTA), said a number of management committees have been established by various authorities, but until today, none of them is functional. "His (Gayinamungu) mandate to oversee the operations of the school ended when he was still head teacher, he is now there as an impostor who must be forced out," Mr Kimbugwe added.

"Some of those people who are having sleepless nights over my presence here have failed to make any improvement in schools where they were appointed as chairpersons of school management committees," Mr Gayinamungu said.

