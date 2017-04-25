22 April 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Senior Delegation Holds Talks With PRC Officials

Asmara — The visiting Eritrean delegation comprising Foreign Minister Osman Saleh and Presidential Adviser Mr. Yemane Gebreab, held talks with senior PRC officials. The delegation met and held talks on 19 April with Mr. Song Tao, Minister of International Department of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, and on 20 April with Mr. Yang Jiechi, State Councilor, and Vice President, Li Yuanchao on bilateral relations and issues of concern to both countries.

In the course of the meeting with the Vice President of the People's Republic of China, Mr. Li Yuanchao, Minister Osman handed a message of goodwill from President Isaias Afwerki to President Xi Jinping. Commending the country's impressive achievements, Mr. Osman called on the PRC government to play due role towards putting an end to anti Eritrea conspiracies. He further expressed Eritrea's readiness to enhance the existing relations between the two countries and China's role in realizing regional peace and stability.

