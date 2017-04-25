25 April 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Cranes Suffer Another West Nile Upset

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elvis Senono

Kampala — The idea to start the Cranes regional tour games, was mainly to take the team closer to upcountry fans.

Since its inception two years ago, Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic has also often used the games to have a closer look at players on the fringes of the national team.

For the regional teams meanwhile it is usually an opportunity for the players to rub shoulders with their more established colleagues.

The games are consequently not expected to be as competitive as a league or cup game.

That, however, seems to be different with the West Nile region.

Known for their pride, teams from the area have lately come to be associated with passion and a strong will to win.

Those attributes were on show on Sunday evening as the West Nile team followed up on their triumph in Arua last year with another 1-0 win over Cranes at a packed Bar Okoro ground in Zombo.

Rashid Ocokya got the game's solitary strike in the first half after lobbing goalkeeper Tom Ikara to the delight of the home crowd.

Micho had used the game to try out a number of Big League and University Football League players with the topflight league currently in its business end.

The team though still had some established players with Sadam Juma, Yayo Lutimba and Rahmat Ssenfuka all featuring in the first half.

According to Micho, at least for players put up decent performances to remain under consideration ahead of the various upcoming international engagements starting in June.

Uganda

I Love That Man Trump - Uganda's Museveni

President Yoweri Museveni has urged African leaders to stop what he described as ideological meandering. Leaders, he… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.