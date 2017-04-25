Uganda: Cranes Suffer Another West Nile Upset

Kampala — The idea to start the Cranes regional tour games, was mainly to take the team closer to upcountry fans.

Since its inception two years ago, Cranes coach Micho Sredojevic has also often used the games to have a closer look at players on the fringes of the national team.

For the regional teams meanwhile it is usually an opportunity for the players to rub shoulders with their more established colleagues.

The games are consequently not expected to be as competitive as a league or cup game.

That, however, seems to be different with the West Nile region.

Known for their pride, teams from the area have lately come to be associated with passion and a strong will to win.

Those attributes were on show on Sunday evening as the West Nile team followed up on their triumph in Arua last year with another 1-0 win over Cranes at a packed Bar Okoro ground in Zombo.

Rashid Ocokya got the game's solitary strike in the first half after lobbing goalkeeper Tom Ikara to the delight of the home crowd.

Micho had used the game to try out a number of Big League and University Football League players with the topflight league currently in its business end.

The team though still had some established players with Sadam Juma, Yayo Lutimba and Rahmat Ssenfuka all featuring in the first half.

According to Micho, at least for players put up decent performances to remain under consideration ahead of the various upcoming international engagements starting in June.