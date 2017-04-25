22 April 2017

Somalia: Puntland Presidential Guard Shot Dead in Galkayo Town

Unknown gunmen, believed to be Al shabaab assassins have killed a senior Puntland Presidential guard in the central town of Galkayo on Friday evening, officials said.

Ahmed Hassan Abdirahman known as (Gandi), was shot dead by pistol-wielding in the Puntland administered northern part of Galkayo town, the regional capital of Mudug region.

The killers fled the scene after shooting dead the security official.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the killing, but local Police blamed Al shabaab for being behind the assassination of Puntland Presidential guard.

The security forces of Puntland administration were reported to have launched an operation in the northern villages of Galkayo, in an attempt to detain the perpetrators.

