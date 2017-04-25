Uganda: Ministry to Investigate Shs3 Billion Sexual Lubricants Import

Kampala — Health minister wants explanation about the procurement of the 964,000 lubricants for homosexuals in the country.

Also, Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda probes KCCA impasse, which has crippled service delivery in Kampala since June last year.

In other news, a suspect in the attacks in greater Masaka said they were mobilised for the mission at a hotel in Makerere-Kavule, and their mobilisers had police guarding them.

In our prosper Magazine, find out how proposed taxes for the next financial year are likely to impact business in Uganda.