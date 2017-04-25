Sudan: Finance Minister - Sudan Works to Build Balanced Relations With Countries of the World

Washington — The Minister for Finance and National Economy, Badr Eddin Mahmoud, has stressed that Sudan has been working earnestly to build balanced relations with all countries of the world based on cooperating and exchange of benefits and observation of common interests.

The Minister who was attending the WB and IMF spring meeting, briefed the Deputy President of the World Bank, Mukhtar Diop, on the recent political developments in the Sudan and the implementation of the outcome of the National Dialogue, the approval of the constitutional amendments to allow for more freedoms and the formation of the upcoming National Accord government beside the constant endeavors to negotiate peace with the rebel movement in line with a road map set by the African Union and which the Sudan signed, that would ultimately lead to preparing the climate for the general and presidential elections in the country.

The Minister has also pointed out to the positive relationship Sudan has with the international community and to the understanding Sudan has with the African Union on all issues of mutual concern.

The Minister also referred to the improvement in relations with the United States of America that led to the partial lifting of economic sanctions which he said he expected to be ended permanently in coming July.

He said this would lead to negotiations leading to lifting the name of the Sudan from the list of countries Washington considers sponsors of international terrorism. He said this is also expected to lead to talks on writing off Sudan's foreign debts.

The Minister urged the WB to help Sudan in the areas of basic education and agriculture as well as the Sudan endeavors on poverty control and also help the country in areas related to spending on refugees that the country hosts