Cameroon Implodes After Imposition of French

Ahmed Abba, an RFI correspondent in Cameroon, has been sentenced to 10 years in jail. Abba, who works for RFI's… Read more »

Yaounde — THE African Union has been petitioned to intervene and address the deteriorating relations between English-speaking Cameroon regions and the government. This comes in the wake of tensions after government imposed the use of French in schools and courts of Northwest and Southwest, which are largely populated by Cameroonians using English as the second language. The banning activities of the Cameroon Anglophone Civil Society Consortium (CACSC) and the arrest of leaders of the group for leading protests against government, which is accused of tribalism, has worsened matters. Felix Agbor-Balla, president of CACSC, and Dr Fontem Neba, Secretary General, have been arrested. Protesters have been shot at and several killed. Internet access has been cut in the volatile regions. The African Freedom of Expression Exchange has subsequently (AFEX), on April 13, 2017 petitioned the AU special rapporteur on freedom of expression and access to information, Faith Pansy Tlakula, to intervene in the deteriorating situation in the two Anglophone regions. "We express deep concern about the deteriorating freedom of expression and human rights situation." A majority of Cameroonians, including President Paul Biya, speak French. - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.