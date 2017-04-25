Court Reporter A Harare traffic cop has appeared in court for allegedly demanding and receiving $2 bribe from a commuter omnibus driver along Willowvale Road on Saturday last week.

Andrew Kapirima (24), who is stationed at Southerton Police Station, appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbara Chimboza charged with criminal abuse of duty.

He was remanded to May 23 on $50 bail.

Prosecuting, Mr Sebastian Mutizirwa alleged that on Saturday, April 22, around 6am Police General Headquarters (PGHQ) received a complaint from Clarisa Muzondo that traffic police officers deployed along Willowvale Road were demanding a $2 bribe from each commuter omnibus operator.

Muzondo is a commuter omnibus operator.

The court heard that acting on the information, Assistant Inspector Edwin Muradya applied for a trap authority.

Three $2 bond notes were photocopied.

It is alleged that police officers led by Asst Insp Muradya went to Glen View 3 and gave the trap money to Muzondo's driver, Talent Kapfumo.

Kapfumo was driving a Toyota Hiace registration number ACL 7474.

The police officers pretended to be passengers in the vehicle.

On approaching the roadblock Kapfumo was signalled to stop and complied.

It is alleged that Kapfumo showed one of the police officers a ticket he had been issued earlier.

Kapirima reportedly demanded payment for him to pass.

It is alleged that Kapfumo handed Kapirima the $2 and he was allowed to proceed without a ticket.

The trap team immediately arrested Kapirima.

Meanwhile, another police officer accused of conniving with his two colleagues to steal $31 000 from a Zambian man before ordering him to return to his country, appeared in court yesterday.

Clever Gadzikwa (37) was remanded in custody to today for bail application.

His accomplices, Assistant Inspector Evidence Hanya (31) and Constable Walter Ziuchi (26), have already appeared in court.

The trio allegedly forced their way into a hotel room where Voster Hampako was sleeping.

They forced him to check out.

They allegedly took his money amounting to $31 000.

They then ordered him to leave the country or risk being jailed for money laundering.