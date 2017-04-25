Central African Republic: CAR Militancy Displaces Thousands

Asked by journalists in June 2014 why Joseph Kony and his rebel Lord's Resistance Army had eluded the UPDF in the… Read more »

Kinshasa — RENEWED fighting in the ungovernable Central African Republic (CAR) has uprooted thousands more from their homes and prevented children from accessing school. In Ouaka and Haute Kotto Prefectures, clashes between Popular Front for the Renaissance of CAR (FPRC) coalition and Union for Peace in the CAR (UPC) armed elements have broken out. The security situation is hampering humanitarian access in the area while an estimated 2,500 IDPs are moving towards Bambari, Bakouma and Bria looking for protection around United Nations peacekeepers' bases. In Nana Bakassa in the Ouham Prefecture, violent new clashes have occurred between seasonal migrants and the local population after a period of growing tensions between these communities. Some 2 000 people fled the area after their houses were burnt. The UnitedNations Children's Fund said the security situation is hampering a return to school for some 500 children while education partners and local authorities are advocating with all parties to reestablish normal education activities. Clashes have displaced more than 401 000 people who currently live in internally displaced camps across about 90 sites in the country. The country is under strife from Christian and Islamic extremists. The administration of President Faustin-Archange Touadéra, elected in March, has struggled to contain the militancy. - CAJ News

