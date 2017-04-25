Gambia: Call to Prosecute Brutal Jammeh's Agents

After a lengthy period of lethargy and inertia during which hunger and misery seemed to have become the face of Africa,… Read more »

Banjul — FOLLOWING the election of Members of Parliament in Gambia, rights groups have urged authorities to prosecute perpetrators of the 22-year brutal rule by deposed dictator, Yahya Jammeh. Elections were held recently, with new president, Adama Barrow's United Democratic Party winning a landslide. Barrow defeated Jammeh in December. Human Rights Watch said the new government must bring those responsible for grave crimes committed under his rule to be brought to book. "Fair trials are crucial for victims and their families and for building respect for the rule of law in the country," the rights group stated on Thusday. Former wrestling champion and military officer Jammeh, who is now in exile in Equatorial Guinea, is accusing of running the tiny West African country with an iron fist since assuming power in a coup in 1994. His tenure was characterised by killing and jailing of opponents and critical media. - CAJ News

Copyright © 2017 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.