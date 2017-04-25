Somalia: Reuters Journalist Narrowly Escapes Car Bomb

A Somali photographer working for Reuters has narrowly escaped death after an explosive device planted under his car's seat exploded in Mogadishu on Saturday evening.

The photographer, Feisal Omar Hashi survived from the apparent assassination attempt on his life after an explosive device concealed in his car exploded at Benadir junction.

He was reportedly in a shop at the time of the explosion.

However, the reason behind the killing of Hashi is unclear, as no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack against the Reuters photographer in Mogadishu.

Somali Police officers have immediately sealed off the scene near the bomb sit, and launched an investigation into the incident, according to sources.