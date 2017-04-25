22 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Reuters Journalist Narrowly Escapes Car Bomb

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Somali photographer working for Reuters has narrowly escaped death after an explosive device planted under his car's seat exploded in Mogadishu on Saturday evening.

The photographer, Feisal Omar Hashi survived from the apparent assassination attempt on his life after an explosive device concealed in his car exploded at Benadir junction.

He was reportedly in a shop at the time of the explosion.

However, the reason behind the killing of Hashi is unclear, as no group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack against the Reuters photographer in Mogadishu.

Somali Police officers have immediately sealed off the scene near the bomb sit, and launched an investigation into the incident, according to sources.

Somalia

Four Militants Executed By Firing Squad in Baidoa City

Somali military court on Monday has executed four suspects linked to Al- Shabaab for carrying out blasts in the town of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.