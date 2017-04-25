Zimbabwe: Castle Tankard Horses Unveiled

The 2017 Castle Tankard final acceptances event was held at the Borrowdale Park yesterday with 12 runners unveiled for the grade one race.

The 55th edition of the Castle Tankard, worth $50 000, will be held at the same venue on May 6.

Rock the Country will be looking forward to successfully defending the title she won last year.

The horse from the Penny Fisher stable will be joined by stablemates Lava Flow and Ashton Park. The Penny Fisher stable, Bridget Stido and Amy Bronkhors yard all brought in three runners.

Duffi's Call, who won last week's Independence Trophy, will have her third start after returning from South Africa and has so far taken part in the Breeders Fillies, where she came third behind Comanche Brave and Mathematician.

Kirk Swanson and Paul Matchett brought in two and one entries, with the former bringing in Cool Solution and Windigo and the later bringing in Royal Honour.

Delta Beverages general manager Munyaradzi Nyandoroh said this year's Castle Tankard event is not one to miss as it will give consumers an opportunity to engage with the brand.

"The Castle Tankard horse race is the first ever sponsored horse race in Africa and it's no exaggeration that it remains the most prestigious horse race in Zimbabwe.

"The relationship with horse racing dates to around 1904, when the brand first played a significant role as an advertiser. For the first time consumers will participate in a promotion named Castle Tankard Experience and get a chance to win.

"The Castle Tankard has left a formidable mark to reckon with in our horse racing fraternity. It has stood the test of time and is growing bigger and better every year," said Nyandoroh.