Somalia: Police - Al-Shabab Suspects Nabbed in Qoryoley Sweep

A Police officer says several Al shabaab suspects were detained during a security sweep by Somali forces in Qoryoley town located in the Southern Lower Shabelle region on Sunday.

Speaking with Radio Shabelle, Qoryoley district Police boss Abdulkadir Mohamed Ali said the suspects are in custody in connection with murder of an elder Hajji Hassan over night.

Late Hassan was gunned down by two pistol-wielding men outside a mosque after the evening prayers. The killers have managed to escape the scene before the arrival of Police.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the assassination of the local elder, however, Al shabaab has carried out similar attacks in the town in the past.