23 April 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Police - Al-Shabab Suspects Nabbed in Qoryoley Sweep

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Police officer says several Al shabaab suspects were detained during a security sweep by Somali forces in Qoryoley town located in the Southern Lower Shabelle region on Sunday.

Speaking with Radio Shabelle, Qoryoley district Police boss Abdulkadir Mohamed Ali said the suspects are in custody in connection with murder of an elder Hajji Hassan over night.

Late Hassan was gunned down by two pistol-wielding men outside a mosque after the evening prayers. The killers have managed to escape the scene before the arrival of Police.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the assassination of the local elder, however, Al shabaab has carried out similar attacks in the town in the past.

Somalia

Four Militants Executed By Firing Squad in Baidoa City

Somali military court on Monday has executed four suspects linked to Al- Shabaab for carrying out blasts in the town of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.