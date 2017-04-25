CAPS United chief executive Cuthbert Chitima leaves today for Egypt where he is expected to represent the Green Machine when they go into the hat tomorrow for the draw of the CAF Champions League group stage.

Chitima will join club officials from 16 other teams in the mini-league of the continental premier club football tournament draw slated for tomorrow before they attend a CAF induction course on Thursday.

A club official, particularly team managers from the participating teams in the Confederation Cup and Champions League teams, have been invited by CAF for the induction where they will be lectured on what is expected at this stage of the tournament.

According to the programme, Chitima and other club officials will go through presentations such as match day organisation, security, marketing and television matters, media as well as refereeing.

They will also have sessions on duties of the home team, visiting, designations, fixtures and official roles.

Chitima said as a club they are ready for the draw where they are expecting to be drawn against any of the continents heavyweights.

"If you look at the pots, the only better teams to face are the ones that are in the same pool with us. But we are not looking at that because any team that we would be drawn against, we should be able to play them.

"We are now champions. We have been separated from boys so we should be able to fight and hold our own," said Chitima.

CAPS United, returning into the African safari after a lengthy absence, have done their home work well and have already drawn their budgets for the Champions League.

The club director Farai Jere said they did their estimates using the CAF rankings which were released a month ago.

The Zimbabwe champions are in pot four which means there will not be a possibility of a Southern Africa derby featuring Ferroviario da Beira and Zanaco of Zambia who are in the same pot.

Saint George of Ethiopia are the fourth team.

CAPS United produced the biggest upset when they eliminated former champions TP Mazembe to reach the group stage for the first time.

They had also beaten Lesotho minnows Lioli in the preliminary round.

But they still cherish the possibility of meeting champions Mamelodi Sundowns who are in pot one alongside Al Ahly, Zamalek and Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia.

CAF Rankings

Pot One: Al Ahly, Zamalek, Etoile du Sahel, Mamelodi Sundowns.

Pot Two: Al Hilal, Esperance de Tunis, Wydad Casablanca, USM Alger.

Pot Three: Al Merrikh, Cotton Sport, AS Vita Club, Al Ahli Tripoli

Pot Four: Zanaco, Ferroviario de Beira, St George, CAPS United.